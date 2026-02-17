Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Quinn Hughes On The Verge Of Setting An Olympic Record

Dylan Loucks
21h
Hughes' Olympic assist streak ties legends, with one more placing him alone in American blueliner history.

Despite the rumors of seeing ghosts, Minnesota Wild defenseman and USA blueliner Quinn Hughes is on the verge of breaking records.

In three games for USA, Hughes has four assists.

Hughes, 26, has recorded an assist in all three games. Which moves him into a tie with Brian Rafalski (2010), Ryan Suter (2010) and Phil Housley (2002) for the second most by an American blueliner in an Olympic tournament with NHL players behind only Brian Leetch (5 in 2002).

He also tied the longest assist streak for an American blueliner in the Olympics. Tying Rafalski, Suter and Leetch.

An assist in USA's next game would break two Olympic records for American defensemen.

