Wild's Quinn Hughes On The Verge Of Setting An Olympic Record

Hughes, 26, has recorded an assist in all three games. Which moves him into a tie with Brian Rafalski (2010), Ryan Suter (2010) and Phil Housley (2002) for the second most by an American blueliner in an Olympic tournament with NHL players behind onlyBrian Leetch (5 in 2002).
He also tied the longest assist streak for an American blueliner in the Olympics. Tying Rafalski, Suter and Leetch.
An assist in USA's next game would break two Olympic records for American defensemen.
