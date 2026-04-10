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Wild's Quinn Hughes Sets Franchise Record For Most Points As A Defenseman In Single-Season cover image

Wild's Quinn Hughes Sets Franchise Record For Most Points As A Defenseman In Single-Season

Dylan Loucks
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Hughes shatters the Wild's defenseman scoring record. Discover the electrifying plays and historic milestones behind his unforgettable season.

Well Quinn Hughes has done it again. Another record night and another milestone.

The Minnesota Wild (45-22-12) dropped Thursday's game 5-4 against the Dallas Stars (47-20-12). But Hughes recorded a goal and an assist in the loss.

With his goal in the game, Hughes recorded his 52nd point of the season. This broke Ryan Suter's franchise record for most points in a single-season by a defenseman.

Of note, Brock Faber (15-36—51) also has 51 points with the Wild this season.

Suter had 51 points twice in his Wild tenure. Once in 78 games and another in 82. Hughes has 53 now in just 47 games.

Hughes, 26, also assisted on Minnesota’s go-ahead goal in the second period for his 48th assist with the Wild this year.

Only four other defensemen in the past 30 years have recorded as many in their first season with a franchise.

Sergei Zubov (55 in 1995-96 w/ PIT), Scott Niedermayer (50 in 2005-06 w/ ANA), Brian Campbell (49 in 2011-12 w/ FLA) and Larry Murphy (49 in 1995-96 w/ TOR). 

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