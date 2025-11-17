Wild's Ryan Hartman Golden Knights Game With Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The injury woes continue for the Minnesota Wild as forward Ryan Hartman is the latest to get hurt.

The Wild have been without forwards Marco Rossi and Vladimir Tarasenko for the last two games and now lost Hartman in the game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Hartman, 31, replaced Rossi on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. He picked up an assist.

In his second game as the team's number one center, Hartman left the third period with a lower-body injury.

Halfway through the third, Hartman missed a shift on the top line while he was in the locker room and Danila Yurov took his spot. After the shift was over the ice crew came on the ice during the tv timeout to sweep the ice.

While that was happening Hartman returned to the ice and skated around a bit. Favoring his left leg, Hartman took a lap and then one big speed burst. He went to the bench then took his next shift back with Kaprizov and Zuccarello.

After he got to the bench he hunched over in pain and left down the tunnel with a trainer limping.

* Wild head coach John Hynes said after the game that Hartman was on and off the ice with a lower-body injury. No further update from him.

"It’s lower body. I don’t know exactly what happened. He was off and on, but he came back but I don’t know what the status of him is right now."

