Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko To Miss Second Straight Game With Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (8-7-4) is back on home ice tonight to host the Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-5). The Wild will be without forward Vladimir Tarasenko for the second straight game.

Tarasenko, 33, has two goals and ten points in 18 games this year for the Wild. He missed Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury and will not play again on Sunday.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after the game that Tarasenko's status will be day-to-day.

