Wild's Three Olympic Gold Medalists Will Play Thursday Against Colorado

After the Olympics, the Wild get right back into the swing of things with three games in four days.
The three Olympic Gold Medalists Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy all returned to practice on Wednesday and will play on Thursday.
Wild head coach John Hynes returned and ran practice today. He said that the three USA players will want to play Thursday so the plan is that they will.
