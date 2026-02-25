Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Three Olympic Gold Medalists Will Play Thursday Against Colorado cover image

Wild's Three Olympic Gold Medalists Will Play Thursday Against Colorado

Dylan Loucks
2h
Olympic champions return to the ice as the Wild clash with the Avalanche. Get ready for a star-studded showdown on Thursday.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (34-24-10) is back in action on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche (37-9-9).

After the Olympics, the Wild get right back into the swing of things with three games in four days. 

The three Olympic Gold Medalists Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy all returned to practice on Wednesday and will play on Thursday.

Wild head coach John Hynes returned and ran practice today. He said that the three USA players will want to play Thursday so the plan is that they will.

