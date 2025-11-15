Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko Out Tonight Vs Ducks With A Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (7-7-4) took the ice for warmups against the Anaheim Ducks (11-5-1) without forward Vladimir Tarasenko. He is out with a lower-body injury.

The veteran winger has two goals and ten points in 18 games this season for the Wild. He took line rushes on Friday at practice on the third line with Danila Yurov and Vinnie Hinostroza but will not play tonight.

Forward Liam Ohgren and Tyler Pitlick both were recalled from the American Hockey League (AHL) before the game.

Tarasenko, 33, got hurt in practice and will miss tonight's game. We will have more of an update on his status after the game when coach John Hynes talks.

