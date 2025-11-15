Wild Send David Spacek Down, Recall Tyler Pitlick

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild have had an eventful week in terms of roster moves. Forward Marco Rossi was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) on Friday.

They did not recall anyone when the Wild announced Rossi on the IR. But on Saturday morning, forward Liam Ohgren was recalled.

In another move, defenseman David Spacek was sent back down to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and forward Tyler Pitlick was recalled.

Ohgren being recalled provides the Wild with 13 forwards. Now with Pitlick also called up, the Wild have 14 forwards. Which means one, if not two forwards, may be banged up or sick.

Jake Middleton missed the last two games with an illness but with Spacek being sent down, it looks like Middleton is good to go.

We will see why Pitlick was recalled and if he plays or not. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko got hurt in practice yesterday and the sickness bug has been floating around.

Wild play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 5:00 p.m.

