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Wild Sit Out Spurgeon, Zuccarello And Eriksson Ek Vs Nashville

Dylan Loucks
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Resting top talent, Minnesota Wild prepares for Nashville. Key players sit out as the team prioritizes playoff readiness and avoids injury risks.

The Minnesota Wild (45-22-12) is back in action tonight against the Nashville Predators (37-32-10) on the road.

It will be a day of rest for some of the Wild's top players with only three games left in the regular season and a playoff spot and opponent already clinched.

Jared Spurgeon, Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello will be healthy scratches today in Nashville.

Because the Wild have clinched a playoff spot and have essentially locked in the 3rd spot in the Central, there isnt a point to play the whole lineup and risk injuries.

Nico Sturm, Bobby Brink and Daemon Hunt will enter the lineup.

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