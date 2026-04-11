Wild Sit Out Spurgeon, Zuccarello And Eriksson Ek Vs Nashville

It will be a day of rest for some of the Wild's top players with only three games left in the regular season and a playoff spot and opponent already clinched.
Jared Spurgeon, Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello will be healthy scratches today in Nashville.
Because the Wild have clinched a playoff spot and have essentially locked in the 3rd spot in the Central, there isnt a point to play the whole lineup and risk injuries.
Nico Sturm, Bobby Brink and Daemon Hunt will enter the lineup.
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