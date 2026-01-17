Logo
Wild Star Forward Matt Boldy Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
1h
Goal-scoring leader Matt Boldy sidelined week-to-week. The Wild faces another significant blow with their offensive spark in street clothes.

The Minnesota Wild swamped with injuries and is already without Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin, Zach Bogosian and Marcus Johansson, now learned they will be without Matt Boldy for a few weeks.

Minnesota placed Matt Boldy on the Injured Reserve on Thursday along with Eriksson Ek.

Boldy, 24, is tied for third in the NHL in goals with 27 and has 51 points in 48 games this year. He is one point behind Kirill Kaprizov for the team lead.

Wild head coach John Hynes said on Saturday morning that Boldy had been playing through something and is now out.

They put him on the IR which means he will miss the next four games but now Hynes said Boldy should miss a week or two with his lower-body injury.

