Wild Star Forward Matt Boldy Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Boldy, 24, is tied for third in the NHL in goals with 27 and has 51 points in 48 games this year. He is one point behind Kirill Kaprizov for the team lead.
Wild head coach John Hynes said on Saturday morning that Boldy had been playing through something and is now out.
They put him on the IR which means he will miss the next four games but now Hynes said Boldy should miss a week or two with his lower-body injury.
