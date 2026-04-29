Wild Take Command: Minnesota One Win From Ending Decade-Long Drought

"We knew it was going to be a long series, and we knew it was going to be a tight series," Stars' captain Jamie Benn said postgame. "We feel we could be up 3-2 in the series, but we are not and that is just hockey. Now we get to go on the road to win one game. That's all it is. We have been a great road team all year, and we will go up there and try to win the game."