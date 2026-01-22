Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild Top Prospect Named To Hobey Baker Nominee List cover image

Wild Top Prospect Named To Hobey Baker Nominee List

Dylan Loucks
6h
Partner
157Members·2.2KPosts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Minnesota's top prospect, Charlie Stramel, is lighting up the college ranks and earning national recognition for his explosive play.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association and Hobey Baker announced its nominees for the Hobey Baker award.

The award given to the top player who demonstrates outstanding skills, leadership, character, sportsmanship, and academic achievement, embodying the spirit of its namesake, legendary Princeton player and WWI hero Hobey Baker.

Selected players were nominated and voted on by the Division I Coaches for their respective school and the Fans.

Minnesota Wild top prospect Charlie Stramel was one of the nominees.

Stramel, 21, has been having a career-year for Michigan State. In 22 games for the Spartans, Stramel has 13 goals, 16 assists and 29 points.

He already has career-highs in goals and points and is three assists away from posting a career-high.

The Wild drafted Stramel with the 21st overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft. He is the Wild's most NHL-ready prospect and is definitely the Wild's top prospect as well.

Fans can vote for Stramel by using this link.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes rewrites Wild history, shattering a scoring record in just 18 games. Discover how his immediate impact transforms the team's offensive attack.
thehockeynews.comNewly Acquired Defenseman Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th GameQuinn Hughes rewrites Wild history, shattering a scoring record in just 18 games. Discover how his immediate impact transforms the team's offensive attack.

- Wild Place Star Winger Matt Boldy On Injured Reserve.

- Immediate Impact: Quinn Hughes' Start With The Wild Has Been Historically Fast.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- Wild's Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Latest News
1