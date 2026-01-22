Wild Top Prospect Named To Hobey Baker Nominee List

The award given to the top player who demonstrates outstanding skills, leadership, character, sportsmanship, and academic achievement, embodying the spirit of its namesake, legendary Princeton player and WWI hero Hobey Baker.
Selected players were nominated and voted on by the Division I Coaches for their respective school and the Fans.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.