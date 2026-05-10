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Wild Vs Avalanche Game 3: Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
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Minnesota pivots to fresh line pairings and defensive shifts in a high-stakes tactical reshuffle, aiming to regain momentum as this intense Central Division rivalry shifts to St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (4-4) is back in action today against the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) for Game 3.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin have both missed the first two games and the Wild have lost both of them. Neither of the two will play tonight as well.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after skate on Saturday that Eriksson Ek is day-to-day but will not play.

He also said that Jesper Wallstedt will defend the cage. There will be some other changes for the Wild.

Wild Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Danila Yurov - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Michael McCarron - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Nick Foligno

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Bobby Brink, Matt Kiersted, Cal Petersen, Robby Fabbri, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body).

Avalanche Lines

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton - Nazem Kadri - Nicolas Roy

Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O’Connor

Defense:

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Brett Kulak - Sam Malinski

Brent Burns - Nick Blankenburg

Starting Goaltender: Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Isak Posch, Jack Ahcan, Zakhar Bardakov.

Injured: Josh Manson (upper-body), Joel Kiviranta (undisclosed).

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