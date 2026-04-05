Wild Vs Red Wings: Gustavsson Starts, Brink Remains Scratched

Gustavsson defends the crease as Brink watches from the press box; Wild shuffle lines facing the Red Wings in another key matchup.
The Minnesota Wild (43-21-12) is back in action tonight against the Detroit Red Wings (40-28-8) for another noon game. They picked up a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and did so with Bobby Brink as a scratch and Jesper Wallstedt in net.
Brink will remain a scratch again today after Nick Foligno entered the lineup for him on Saturday. Brink has been very offensive for the Wild since he made his debut following a trade.
But the Wild like the third line of the Russian trio (Vladimir Tarasenko, Yakov Trenin and Danila Yurov), so Brink will stay out and Nick will play with Marcus Foligno and Michael McCarron on the fourth line.
After Wallstedt almost pitched a shutout yesterday, Filip Gustavsson will get the start today. He is 27-13-6 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 47 games.
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