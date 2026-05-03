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Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Out Game 1 And Game 2 With Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
3h
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Dylan Loucks
3h
Updated at May 3, 2026, 17:33
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Minnesota faces a shorthanded lineup in Colorado as Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin sit out, forcing the Wild to adapt against a rested, high-powered Avalanche squad.

The Minnesota Wild (4-2) is back in action tonight for Game 1 of Round 2 against the Colorado Avalanche (4-0).

Colorado is coming off a sweep and last played seven days ago. They swept the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

Minnesota, on the other hand, last played three days ago.

On Saturday, before the Wild left for Colorado, Minnesota practiced. Head coach John Hynes announced that Jonas Brodin would not be traveling to Colorado for Games 1 or 2.

Hynes said Joel Eriksson Ek would be questionable to play but he did not know if he would travel yet.

Now, with the Wild in Colorado, Hynes confirmed Eriksson Ek will not be playing tonight for Game 1 or on Tuesday for Game 2, with a lower-body injury.

He did not travel with the team.

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