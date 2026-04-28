Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Both In For Game 5 In Dallas cover image

Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Both In For Game 5 In Dallas

Dylan Loucks
24m
featured
194Members·2,532Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Key offensive spark Mats Zuccarello and physical force Yakov Trenin return, boosting the Wild's lineup for a crucial Game 5 clash in Dallas.

The Minnesota Wild (2-2) is back in action tonight for Game 5 against the Dallas Stars (2-2) in Dallas.

Both Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin took the ice on Monday at practice and Tuesday at morning skate. They also were on the ice for warmups, as planned.

Zuccarello, 38, had three assists in Game 1 and plays a huge factor on the Wild's top line with Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov.

He has two goals and eight points in seven career playoff games against the Stars. In 103 career playoff games, Zuccarello has 19 goals, 42 assists and 61 points in 103 career playoff games.

Trenin, 29, has 1,359 career hits in 457 NHL games. In 28 career playoff games, Trenin has 115 hits, including 50 hits in eight career playoff games with Minnesota. 

Both Trenin and Zuccarello will be in tonight. Zuccarello was on the top line in line rushes with Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman. Trenin was with Marcus Foligno and Nick Foligno on the fourth line. 

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Jamie Benn's dangerous, uncalled playoff antics continue. The NHL faces pressure to address a pattern of reckless plays impacting star players.
thehockeynews.comNHL Must Address Jamie Benn After String of Dangerous, Uncalled PlaysJamie Benn's dangerous, uncalled playoff antics continue. The NHL faces pressure to address a pattern of reckless plays impacting star players.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Out With Upper-Body Injuries.

- Stars' Top Center Remains Out Vs Wild For Next Two Games.

- Jesper Wallstedt Rewards Wild's Confidence In Game 1 Win.

- Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko Has Rediscovered His Scoring Prowess.

- Yakov Trenin Breaks Minnesota Wild Single-Season Hits Record.

Minnesota WildDallas StarsNHL PlayoffsMats ZuccarelloYakov Trenin
Latest News