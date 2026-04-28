Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Both In For Game 5 In Dallas

Both Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin took the ice on Monday at practice and Tuesday at morning skate. They also were on the ice for warmups, as planned.
Zuccarello, 38, had three assists in Game 1 and plays a huge factor on the Wild's top line with Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov.
He has two goals and eight points in seven career playoff games against the Stars. In 103 career playoff games, Zuccarello has 19 goals, 42 assists and 61 points in 103 career playoff games.
Trenin, 29, has 1,359 career hits in 457 NHL games. In 28 career playoff games, Trenin has 115 hits, including 50 hits in eight career playoff games with Minnesota.
Both Trenin and Zuccarello will be in tonight. Zuccarello was on the top line in line rushes with Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman. Trenin was with Marcus Foligno and Nick Foligno on the fourth line.
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