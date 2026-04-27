Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin On The Ice For Practice Listed As 'Questionable'
Zuccarello and Trenin skate again. Uncertainty looms as both forwards are officially listed as questionable for Game 5.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (2-2) hit the ice for a practice before traveling for Game 5 against the Dallas Stars (2-2) in Dallas.
Minnesota evened the series with an overtime winner on Saturday after losing in double overtime in Game 3. It was a thriller to say the least.
The Wild did not practice on Sunday so this was the first practice since last game.
Mats Zuccarello, who has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, was on the ice to practice power play work.
“I think it’s a good sign," Wild head coach John Hynes said on Zuccarello practicing. "We’ll see how he felt and what his response is from that. But it is definitely a step in the right direction.”
Yakov Trenin was also on the ice for practice. He has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.
“Trenny is the same," Hynes said. "It’s good that they both skated but they now have to see how they’re feeling. We’ll probably know more in the morning.”
It would be a nice addition for the Wild if they both come back, or if just one of them come back.
Minnnesota's power play has been struggling. Adding Zuccarello back to it would only help.
"He helps, for sure. You know, like I said he’s got a good mind for the game," Hynes said. "He’s a highly skilled player within the structure and you talk about different options, what are some of the things he sees or, you know a lot of times it’s little things. If he’s coming down in a certain situation, he moves his stick one way to look for this option. I think it’s more of the subtleties of it that I think he does, he talks about and sees as a player."
Hynes said that the two will be questionable to play in Game 5. He also said they were in Game 3 and both missed. He also said Zuccarello would be in Game 4 and he did not play either.
“I’d put them at questionable right now.”
But it is a positive that they both skated.
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