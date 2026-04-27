Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin On The Ice For Practice Listed As 'Questionable'

"He helps, for sure. You know, like I said he’s got a good mind for the game," Hynes said. "He’s a highly skilled player within the structure and you talk about different options, what are some of the things he sees or, you know a lot of times it’s little things. If he’s coming down in a certain situation, he moves his stick one way to look for this option. I think it’s more of the subtleties of it that I think he does, he talks about and sees as a player."