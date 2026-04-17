Wild's Rookie Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt Will Start Game 1 Vs Dallas

Rookie Jesper Wallstedt earns the Game 1 start against Dallas, outperforming a struggling veteran in a pivotal playoff decision for the Wild.
The Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) is set to open the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday against the Dallas Stars (50-20-12) in Dallas.
One huge question coming into this series is who is starting in net for the Wild? Well, head coach John Hynes has announced the Game 1 starter.
The decision likely came down to who had played better over the last ten games.
Filip Gustavsson allowed four or more goals in five of his final six starts and went 2-4-0 with a 4.25 goals-against average and .836 save percentage.
Jesper Wallstedt finished the season with an 18-9-6 record, a 2.61 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.
In his final 10 games, Wallstedt went 4-3-2 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.
Hynes said it's Wallstedt's net.
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