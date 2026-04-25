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Wild's Top Forward Mats Zuccarello Out Again For Game 4

Dylan Loucks
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Zuccarello's absence looms large. Can the Wild overcome another crucial Game 4 without their offensive sparkplug on the ice?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (1-2) is back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars (2-1) for Game 4. The Stars have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead and to bring the series back home on Tuesday.

Minnesota will look to even the series up and avoid a third consecutive loss.

Before the game on Saturday, Wild head coach John Hynes said Mats Zuccarello will remain out for Game 4.

The veteran forward got hurt in Game 1 on an elbow to the head by Tyler Myers. The 6-foot-8 defenseman has yet to answer the hit from any Wild players.

Zuccarello, 38, has three assists in one playoff game. He has missed the last two games, and the Wild have lost both. Yakov Trenin is still out tonight.

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