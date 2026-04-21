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Wild's Yakov Trenin Exits Game 2 After A Huge Hit From Colin Blackwell cover image

Wild's Yakov Trenin Exits Game 2 After A Huge Hit From Colin Blackwell

Dylan Loucks
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Trenin exits Game 2 after a massive collision. Foligno retaliates, igniting tension in a pivotal playoff matchup.

The Minnesota Wild (1-0), already without Mats Zuccarello for Game 2 against the Dallas Stars (0-1), lost another forward.

Yakov Trenin, who had 13 hits in Game 1 and three already in the period, took a huge hit by Colin Blackwell with under six minutes left in the first period.

Trenin was looking to catch a pass from Zach Bogosian when he looked up and caught Blackwell's shoulder.

It was a perfectly clean and timed hit from Blackwell, which came moments after Marcus Foligno destroyed Blackwell.

Foligno tried to drop the gloves with Blackwell after the hit on Trenin, while he was face down on the ice, but Blackwell did not budge.

*We will update this story with more news on Trenin when we know.*

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