'You Guys Give Me S---': Kirill Kaprizov Responds To Criticism With Dominant Playoff Performance

“It does,” Hynes said when asked if games like this show why stars take up so much salary cap space. “The thing with those guys is that it’s nice when you have high-end players like that that have played in high-stakes environments and they play their best when the stakes are the highest. They’re all extremely smart. They’re very hard-working. They take pride in their game and in the team’s game, but when the moments get hot, all those guys prove time and time again that they can bring their best in those environments.”