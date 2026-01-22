Canadiens: Getting A Do-Over Against The Sabres

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM, and you can catch the game on RDS, TSN2 and MSG-B. Jon McIsaac and Kelly Sutherland will be the referees, and Scott Cherrey and Ryan Daisy will be the linemen. After that game, the Canadiens will next play on the road Saturday night against the Boston Bruins before coming back home for their last homestand before the Olympic break, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, who will be wearing their Quebec Nordiques jersey for the game.