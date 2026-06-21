Today In Canadiens’ History: Big Missed Opportunites

But the steal of the draft was the Boston Bruins, who selected Patrice Bergeron with the 45th overall pick, straight out of the Canadiens’ system. The elite two-way center became a regular Frank J. Selke trophy winner, led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup, and will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame shortly. The Nashville Predators are a close second, though, as they acquired Shea Weber with the 49th overall pick. It’s also worth mentioning that in the seventh round, the San Jose Sharks landed Joe Pavelski, while the Hawks also landed Corey Crawford in the second round and Dustin Byfuglien in the eighth round.