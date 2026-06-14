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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Nashville Predators - June 14th, 2026

Spencer Lazary
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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News' Nashville Predators Site? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

Good morning and happy Sunday, Predators fans.

While it may be the offseason in Nashville, things haven't exactly slowed down around the hockey world. Between front office changes, free agent speculation, trade rumours, and plenty of action overseas, there was no shortage of headlines this week.

From the Predators continuing to reshape their hockey operations department to some notable developments around the NHL, we've rounded up the biggest stories from the past week all in one place.

Grab a coffee, settle in, and catch up on everything you may have missed.

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Weber's had near misses for the Norris, but he only wants to win the Cup…and fantasy football
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Trophy HuntingWeber's had near misses for the Norris, but he only wants to win the Cup…and fantasy football
General Manager Chris McFarland could jumpstart Nashville’s rebuild by flipping Steven Stamkos to a contender, leveraging a chaotic trade market to maximize returns and reshape the roster.
thehockeynews.comPredators Could Capitalize On The Dylan Larkin Trade MarketGeneral Manager Chris McFarland could jumpstart Nashville’s rebuild by flipping Steven Stamkos to a contender, leveraging a chaotic trade market to maximize returns and reshape the roster.
Nashville’s bashful scoring star has quickly become one of the league’s premier snipers, but he’s out to prove he isn’t all offense
thehockeynews.comTHN's Archive: Music City's Golden BoyNashville’s bashful scoring star has quickly become one of the league’s premier snipers, but he’s out to prove he isn’t all offense
As Nashville’s veteran core falters, the franchise must prioritize youth over aging contracts. Trading the former Conn Smythe winner clears vital cap space for a needed roster reset.
thehockeynews.comPredators Should Move On From Jonathan MarchessaultAs Nashville’s veteran core falters, the franchise must prioritize youth over aging contracts. Trading the former Conn Smythe winner clears vital cap space for a needed roster reset.
Before joining the Nashville Predators, Rob Blake reportedly drew interest from multiple teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.
thehockeynews.comRob Blake Drew Interest From Multiple Teams Before Joining PredatorsBefore joining the Nashville Predators, Rob Blake reportedly drew interest from multiple teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He’s not the biggest body on Nashville’s blue line (not even close), but that doesn’t mean Ellis isn’t a beast for the Predators
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: It's Not The Size Of The DogHe’s not the biggest body on Nashville’s blue line (not even close), but that doesn’t mean Ellis isn’t a beast for the Predators
The Nashville Predators should consider moving on from veteran forward Erik Haula as they continue to get younger and reshape their roster.
thehockeynews.comPredators Should Move On From This Aging VeteranThe Nashville Predators should consider moving on from veteran forward Erik Haula as they continue to get younger and reshape their roster.
Jackman carried heavy responsibility in St. Louis. In Nashville, with a supporting role, he can just play
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: A Weight Off His ShouldersJackman carried heavy responsibility in St. Louis. In Nashville, with a supporting role, he can just play
Small in stature but elite in speed, this Swedish dynamo pairs vision with a high-octane offensive drive that could ignite Nashville’s future alongside their rising young stars.
thehockeynews.comPredators 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Viggo BjörckSmall in stature but elite in speed, this Swedish dynamo pairs vision with a high-octane offensive drive that could ignite Nashville’s future alongside their rising young stars.
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