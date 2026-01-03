    • Powered by Roundtable

    Jack Hughes Set To Represent Team USA At Winter Olympics

    Vani Hanamirian
    Jan 3, 2026, 15:34
    Vani Hanamirian
    Jan 3, 2026, 15:34
    Updated at: Jan 3, 2026, 15:35

    New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been named to Team USA's men's hockey roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games, as announced on the Today Show on Friday.

    ​Hughes announced he will represent the United States alongside 24 other men’s hockey players at the upcoming Olympic Games. ​

    The full roster is available below. ​

    Team USA

    Forwards

    Auston Matthews, Toronto*

    Jack Eichel, Vegas*

    Matthew Tkachuk, Florida*

    Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa*

    Jack Hughes, New Jersey

    Dylan Larkin, Detroit

    Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay

    Kyle Connor, Winnipeg

    Tage Thompson, Buffalo

    J.T. Miller, NY Rangers

    Matt Boldy, Minnesota

    Clayton Keller, Utah

    Brock Nelson, Colorado

    Vincent Trocheck, NY Rangers

    Defense

    Quinn Hughes, Minnesota*

    Charlie McAvoy, Boston*

    Zach Werenski, Columbus

    Jake Sanderson, Ottawa

    Brock Faber, Minnesota

    Seth Jones, Florida

    Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

    Noah Hanifin, Vegas

    Goalies

    Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

    Jake Oettinger, Dallas

    Jeremy Swayman, Boston​

    Hughes is the only New Jersey Devil to make the Team USA roster. The 24-year-old has played 390 games with the Devils, proving his value to the organization.

    ​During this season alone, Hughes has earned 22 points in 22 games.

    At the Olympic Games, he will be joined by his older brother Quinn. ​

    The first game will be played on February 12th for Team USA Men’s Hockey. The gold medal game will take place on February 22nd.

    Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

    THN.com/free


    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.