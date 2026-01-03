Jack Hughes Set To Represent Team USA At Winter Olympics

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been named to Team USA's men's hockey roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games, as announced on the Today Show on Friday.

​Hughes announced he will represent the United States alongside 24 other men’s hockey players at the upcoming Olympic Games. ​

The full roster is available below. ​

Team USA

Forwards

Auston Matthews, Toronto*

Jack Eichel, Vegas*

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida*

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa*

Jack Hughes, New Jersey

Dylan Larkin, Detroit

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg

Tage Thompson, Buffalo

J.T. Miller, NY Rangers

Matt Boldy, Minnesota

Clayton Keller, Utah

Brock Nelson, Colorado

Vincent Trocheck, NY Rangers

Defense

Quinn Hughes, Minnesota*

Charlie McAvoy, Boston*

Zach Werenski, Columbus

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa

Brock Faber, Minnesota

Seth Jones, Florida

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

Noah Hanifin, Vegas

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

Jake Oettinger, Dallas

Jeremy Swayman, Boston​

Hughes is the only New Jersey Devil to make the Team USA roster. The 24-year-old has played 390 games with the Devils, proving his value to the organization.

​During this season alone, Hughes has earned 22 points in 22 games.

At the Olympic Games, he will be joined by his older brother Quinn. ​

The first game will be played on February 12th for Team USA Men’s Hockey. The gold medal game will take place on February 22nd.

