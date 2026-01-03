Jack Hughes Set To Represent Team USA At Winter Olympics

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been named to Team USA's men's hockey roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games, as announced on the Today Show on Friday.
Hughes announced he will represent the United States alongside 24 other men’s hockey players at the upcoming Olympic Games.
The full roster is available below.
Auston Matthews, Toronto*
Jack Eichel, Vegas*
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida*
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa*
Jack Hughes, New Jersey
Dylan Larkin, Detroit
Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg
Tage Thompson, Buffalo
Matt Boldy, Minnesota
Clayton Keller, Utah
Brock Nelson, Colorado
Quinn Hughes, Minnesota*
Charlie McAvoy, Boston*
Zach Werenski, Columbus
Jake Sanderson, Ottawa
Brock Faber, Minnesota
Seth Jones, Florida
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg
Jake Oettinger, Dallas
Hughes is the only New Jersey Devil to make the Team USA roster. The 24-year-old has played 390 games with the Devils, proving his value to the organization.
During this season alone, Hughes has earned 22 points in 22 games.
At the Olympic Games, he will be joined by his older brother Quinn.
The first game will be played on February 12th for Team USA Men’s Hockey. The gold medal game will take place on February 22nd.
