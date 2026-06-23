Flyers Trade Rumors: Which Top Targets Remain?

The Flyers still have multiple trade targets in play.
As has become customary in recent years, the Philadelphia Flyers find themselves in the middle of several trade rumors around the NHL as they continually seek to add to and improve their roster.
This offseason, after a successful year that ended in an inspiring playoff run, has the potential to be a big one for the Flyers, even with a later draft pick than they've been used to.
That draft pick--21st overall--can be leveraged in a trade to help acquire an impactful player, which seems to be a very real possibility as we rapidly approach the start of the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday.
One name that has some of the most appeal to Flyers fans is defenseman Bowen Byram, who has legitimate potential to be a top-pairing defender despite not being used as such with the Buffalo Sabres.
That's fair, since that organization has made significant investments on their defense in the forms of superstar Rasmus Dahlin, top draft pick Owen Power, Radim Mrtka, and Mattias Samuelsson, among others.
The Flyers, in need of more talent on defense, need a power play quarterback desperately, and the Sabres would be best suited moving on from Byram to better round out their lineup.
These two teams have been repeatedly linked over the years for such a deal, with Byram's name being connected to the Flyers once again this past week. Perhaps this summer is the time to finally make it happen.
At the center position, there is more variance.
On top of Ottawa Senators trio Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto, and Ridly Greig, the Flyers are also believed to have some level of interest in less proven centers Mason McTavish and Shane Wright.
Of those five, Wright, Pinto, and Cozens best fit what the Flyers are trying to do offensively.
According to reports, the Flyers like Pinto the most, and he would instantly step into a consistent top-six role, potentially as a No. 1 center, in Philadelphia.
Star forward Trevor Zegras has not quite proven if he can handle a full-time center role at the NHL level, which makes adding a productive and capable center as possible the top priority for the Flyers.
A forgotten rumor that many hope to forget for real is the Flyers' connection to Darnell Nurse, who, while an upgrade, comes with significant financial baggage at his $9.25 million cap hit.
The 31-year-old would only to come to Philadelphia at a reduced price, on top of whatever it might cost the Flyers to actually trade for the player apart from the contract aspect.
For all intents and purposes, the rumor connecting the Flyers and Byram makes much more sense, even if the Sabres' ask in a a trade is exponentially greater.
Of course, there is always the possibility the Flyers pull off a move nobody has intel on, like the Jamie Drysdale and Cutter Gauthier swap, but their current reported trade targets are all well-discussed options at this stage.