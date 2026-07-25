Top Flyers Prospects Confirmed for 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

Five prospects will represent the Flyers at the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase.
The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase kicks off on Sunday, and with that, two top Philadelphia Flyers prospects are confirmed to be taking part representing Canada in Windsor, Ontario, this week.
On Friday, Hockey Canada released its roster for this year's Summer Showcase, and making the cut were Flyers 2026 second-round defenseman Brek Liske, as well as 2025 No. 12 overall pick Jack Nesbitt.
Nesbitt, 19, last represented Canada at the 2025 U18 World Junior Championships, playing on a loaded Canada team that also featured fellow Flyers prospect Matthew Gard. Nesbitt scored two goals, three assists, and five points in six games for Canada during that go-around, with one goal and one assist coming against Sweden in a 7-0 thrashing in the gold-medal game.
After missing out on the 2026 U20 World Juniors, Nesbitt has another opportunity to impress Hockey Canada brass at the Summer Showcase and prove he should be considered for a roster spot later this year, especially with one of their depth centers, fellow Flyers prospect Jett Luchanko, aging out of eligibility, for example.
As for Liske, the 18-year-old lifelong Flyers fan, like Nesbitt, will need to impress to vault himself into consideration for the next World Juniors roster down the road. The 2026 No. 53 overall pick has yet to represent Canada at the international level, though he has the wind in his sails to make it happen.
Despite not necessarily profiling as a prolific point-producer, Liske ended his season with 17 points in 18 playoff games for the WHL Everett Silvertips, and he had a solid showing at Flyers development camp to boot.
If Liske can tap back into that form after a few months out of game action, he's got a good chance at making Canada's World Juniors roster this time.
Other Flyers prospects we can expect to see participate in the Summer Showcase this week include 2026 seventh-round defenseman Max Laatikainen (Finland), 2025 second-round winger Jack Murtagh (USA Blue), and 2025 second-round defenseman Carter Amico (USA White).
For Amico and Murtagh, this, too, will be an important opportunity for them to take.
Amico, 19, had a rough go of things last season to no fault of his own, trying to get his bearings back after a devastating knee injury in his draft year. After 18 up-and-down games with Boston University, Amico salvaged his season with the USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks, finishing the year with 11 points in 27 regular season games and seven points in 16 playoff games.
It's worth noting that Amico was among the most noticeable prospects at Flyers development camp, and another strong showing for the U.S. at the Summer Showcase would put him firmly back on the radar moving forward.
As for Murtagh, another Boston player, he was less impactful at development camp, and struggled to the tune of six goals and 11 points in 35 NCAA contests last year.
Murtagh battles hard and has the speed and shot, but is still a work in progress and is more often than not a one-dimensional, predictable player. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it caps his potential with the physical gifts he has.
I still like him as a prospect, but an upwards trajectory this year, starting with this Summer Showcase, would really help his NHL stocks moving forward.