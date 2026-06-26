2026 NHL Draft: Pittsburgh Penguins' Preview, Predictions

For the Pittsburgh Penguins, there is a lot of intrigue surrounding this draft, even if they currently only possess five picks in this year's draft as opposed to the 13 they had last year. Trade chatter has been swirling around them, as they are rumored to be one of the teams interested in Dallas Stars superstar left wing Jason Robertson. There are also rumors that Pittsburgh is trying to move up in the draft from their 22nd overall selection, as they are rumored to be interested in Swedish center Viggo Bjorck.