Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 7: Winger Must Prove Himself Worthy Of Organizational Commitment

"Over the course of the season, Ville showed excellent commitment in Wilkes-Barre to doing extra work and he has doubled down on that this summer," Dubas said. "He did not return to his home in Oulu, instead working with to set up a new training program in Helsinki, and then informed us that he would be returning to Pittsburgh in mid-August to join the growing number of players we have training here in the summer. His actions gave us assurance and our staff will continue to push him on and off the ice."