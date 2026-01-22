Should The Blues Trade For Kraken's Shane Wright?

Earlier this season, it was reported that the Seattle Kraken attempted to trade for St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou. Ultimately, the deal never went through, but given the current state of the two teams, it may be time to revisit those discussions.
The Blues are struggling with injuries and are having trouble winning games. They sit 31st overall in the NHL and haven’t given any reason to believe they can magically turn things around with 32 games remaining in the season.
The Kraken, on the other hand are outperforming expectations. They currently sit two points out of third place in the Pacific Division and tied for the second wild card spot. While the Blues will be sellers, the Kraken believe they should be buyers, looking to upgrade their team.
A recent report shared by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period suggested that the Kraken could be “open to moving Shane Wright” in a package to acquire a top-six forward. The Kraken struggle score goals and create offense, ranking 25th in goals scored and 28th in shots on goal. Kyrou’s speed and offensive flair would be exactly what the Kraken are hoping to add to their top six.
Kyrou is in the midst of a down year with just nine goals and 21 points in 40 games, but a change of scenery should help him find his game again.
Wright could also be looking for a change of scenery. The 22-year-old was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft and hasn’t been given the opportunity to develop at the NHL level. In his rookie season, he averaged 14:04 of ice time, scoring an impressive 19 goals and 44 points. This season, he’s averaging 13:44 of ice time, notching seven goals and 17 points in 49 games.
Wright has been stuck as the third-line center with limited opportunities both at even strength and on the power play.
A move to St. Louis could change that. When healthy, the Blues’ centers are Robert Thomas, Pius Suter, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Nick Bjugstad/Oskar Sundqvist. There have been reports that the Blues could trade Thomas and Suter if the right deal comes along.
If they are moved, it presents the perfect opportunity for Wright to slot into a top-six role.
Wright projects as a second-line center, similar to Dvorsky, but with the right opportunity, he could become more than that. Wright has all the tools of a two-way center. Standing six-foot, 192 pounds, he has the frame to be physical, as well as the skating and shot to be an offensive threat. His playmaking is his biggest blemish, but he is still capable of making plays with the puck.
If Wright were acquired, he’d join the Blues’ young core that consists of Dvorsky, Dylan Holloway, Jake Neighbours, Jimmy Snuggerud, Otto Stenberg, Justin Carbonneau, Philip Broberg, Logan Mailloux, Theo Lindstein, and Adam Jiricek, among others. If the Blues land a top-three-of-five pick in the 2026 draft, they could accelerate their rebuild while still providing their young players the opportunity to develop in the NHL.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.