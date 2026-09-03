St. Louis Blues NHL Prospect Rankings: No. 2, Justin Carbonneau

Nonetheless, Carbonneau is set to begin his professional career. He played in three playoff games for the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL to end last season, but failed to record any points. Carbonneau will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot out of training camp, as he did last year, but with the sheer number of NHL-caliber wingers on the roster, it's more likely than not that Carbonneau will begin the season in the AHL.