20 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 20

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now 20 days away from their season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Because of this, let's take a look at all 15 players who have worn number 20 for the Atlantic Division club.

Jason Ruff, LW (1992-93)

Jason Ruff was among the Lightning players to wear No. 20 during the 1992-93 season. However, he played in just one game for the Bolts that campaign, where he had zero points and one shot. He then wore No. 8 for the Lightning during the 1993-94, where he had one goal and three points in six games.

Michel Mongeau, C (1992-93)

Michel Mongeau also wore No. 20 for the Lightning during the 1992-93 season. He appeared in just four games for the Bolts that season, where he recorded one goal, one assist, and a minus-2 rating. This would be the last time that he played at the NHL level.

Randy Gilhen, C (1992-93)

After being acquired from the New York Rangers during the 1992-93 season, Randy Gilhen sported No. 20 for the Lightning. In 11 games for the Bolts that season, he posted two assists and a minus-6 rating.

Rudy Poeschek, RW/D, (1993-94 to 1996-97)

Rudy Poescheck sported No. 20 throughout his four-year stint with the Lightning from 1993-94 to 1996-97. In 213 games with the Lightning over that span, he recorded five goals, 21 points, and 418 penalty minutes.

Mikael Renberg, RW (1997-98 to 1998-99)

The next player to wear No. 20 for the Lightning was Mikael Renberg, as he did during the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons. In 88 games over two seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded 20 goals, 30 assists, and 50 points.

Corey Spring, RW (1998-99)

After wearing No. 28 for the Lightning during his rookie year in 1997-98, Corey Spring switched to No. 20 for the 1998-99 season. He played in just eight games for the Lightning that season, where he recorded one assist and two penalty minutes.

Chris Gratton, C (1998-99)

After being brought back by the Lightning from the Philadelphia Flyers during the 1998-99 season. Chris Gratton wore No. 20. However, during his three stints with the Bolts, Gratton primarily wore No. 77. In 482 games over eight seasons and three stints with the Lightning, the 1993 third-overall pick recorded 98 goals, 161 assists, and 259 points.

Stan Drulia, RW (1999-00 and 2000-01)

After wearing No. 27 during his first year with the Lightning, Stan Drulia switched to No. 20 for his final two seasons with the Bolts. In 126 games over three seasons, he recorded 15 goals, 27 assists, and 42 points.

Vaclav Prospal, C (2001-02 to 2002-03 & 2005-06 to 2008-09)

Vaclav Prospal wore No. 20 during all three of his stints with the club. In 468 games over six seasons as a member of the Lightning, the 6-foot-2 forward recorded 127 goals, 244 assists, and 371 points. This included scoring 25 goals and recording a career-high 80 points in 81 games with the Lightning during the 2005-06 season.

Tim Wallace, RW (2011-12)

After being acquired from the New York Islanders, Tim Wallace wore No. 20 for the Lightning during the 2011-12 season. In 18 games with the Bolts that campaign, he recorded three goals, five assists, eight points, and a plus-4 rating.

Evgeni Nabokov, G (2014-15)

Evgeni Nabokov was the next player to wear No. 20 for the Lightning, as he did during the 2014-15 season. In 11 games with the Bolts that campaign, the two-time All-Star recorded a 3-6-2 record, a .882 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average. This would be the 2001 Calder Memorial Trophy winner's final season in the NHL.

Matt Taormina, D (2015-16)

After wearing No. 55 for the Lightning during his first two seasons with the club, defenseman Matt Taormina switched to No. 20 during his final year with the Bolts in 2015-16. In three games for the Lightning that campaign, he posted zero points and three blocks. This would be his last season at the NHL level.

Blake Coleman, C/LW (2019-20 to 2020-21)

Blake Coleman wore No. 20 for the Lightning during his two-year stint with the club from 2019-20 to 2020-21. In 64 games with the Bolts over that span, he recorded 14 goals, 32 points, 134 hits, and a plus-17 rating. He also won the Stanley Cup in both years he played for Tampa Bay.

Riley Nash, C (2021-22)

During his brief stay with the Lightning in 2021-22, Nash sported No. 20. In 10 games with the Lightning that season, he recorded zero points, 10 hits, and a minus-1 rating. He announced his retirement earlier this off-season.

Nick Paul, C/LW (2021-22 to 2024-25)

Since being acquired from the Senators, Nick Paul has worn No. 20 for the Lightning. In 259 games with the Lightning over four seasons thus far, he has recorded 68 goals, 133 points, 320 hits, and a plus-12 rating.

