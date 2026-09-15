Auston Matthews Declares Toronto ‘Home’ Ahead of 2026–27 Season: Addresses Health, Maple Leafs’ New Room, And Mentoring Gavin McKenna

“I feel like once August kind of came around, I was just really itching to get back here, get back with the guys and just kind of start this long journey. … Obviously there’s a lot of excitement to go in this year. And, I think prove a lot of people wrong, but also prove ourselves right and have the confidence that, you know, we’re a good team and that we can come together and do something special, but it’s just one day at a time.”