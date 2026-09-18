Gavin McKenna’s Line 2 Debut and 9 More Maple Leafs Training Camp Takeaways

"That's a good compliment from John. He's got one of the best sticks I've ever seen,” McKenna said of Tavares. “That was something I tried to work on this summer. Come into the NHL, guys are going to be heavy on their sticks, and it's going to be hard to strip pucks. You got to know where to put your stick and when to move it. It's a big key to the game if you want to have the puck on your stick."