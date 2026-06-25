Maple Leafs' Impressive History With Second-Round Draft Pick, What To Expect With 60th Pick In 2026 NHL Draft

In addition to the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the 60th pick in the second round. History says that there's a pretty good chance Toronto selects a solid player with that selection. Here's how the Leafs have fared with second-round picks in recent years.
The main event for the 2026 NHL draft across the league and for the Toronto Maple Leafs will be the first overall pick and who they'll take with that grand opportunity.
While they're sure to get a talented youngster with the No. 1 pick of Friday's draft, they have an important pick in the second round of the draft, the 60th overall pick, which will come on Saturday.
There are a handful of enticing prospects to take with that selection, and history says that the Maple Leafs will make a great pick with No. 60. In fact, Toronto has been fairly solid picking players around the 50 to 65 range.
Here's a quick look at how the Leafs have fared with second-round picks in recent memory.
Tinus Luc Koblar, 64th Overall (2025)
Though he hasn't made an impression in the NHL yet, Tinus Luc Koblar has proven to be a promising prospect for the Maple Leafs, after the team drafted him 64th overall in the 2025 NHL draft.
What makes Koblar particularly impressive is his campaign at the 2026 IIHF World Championship for Norway. The 18-year-old center scored six goals and nine points in 10 appearances for his country, leading the team in scoring and to their first-ever bronze medal at the competition.
Fraser Minten, 38th Overall (2022)
Fraser Minten is a much earlier pick than the other names on the list. Nonetheless, he was a second-round selection by the Maple Leafs in 2022, and he's been a solid player in the NHL since.
Minten has played 107 regular-season games, along with six playoff contests in his short NHL career. He played his first full season in the league last year for the Boston Bruins, featuring in all 82 games and putting up 17 goals and 35 points.
Matthew Knies, 57th Overall (2021)
Matthew Knies is easily the best draft pick the Maple Leafs have made in recent years. Now, at 23-years-old and three full seasons in the league to this point, Knies has cemented himself as a star in Toronto.
Knies registered his second straight 20-goal season and set new personal bests in the assists and points departments, recording a total of 23 goals and 43 assists for 66 points.
In the 2025 off-season, he earned himself a contract extension worth $7.75 million per season across six years and has been labelled as one of the Leafs' most valuable assets.
Nick Robertson, 53rd Overall (2019)
Even if it feels like he's always needing to prove himself, Nick Robertson has blossomed into a legit regular NHL player over the past couple of years.
Robertson, 24, is coming off a career-high season, marking 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 78 appearances for the Leafs, and that's while averaging 12:40 of ice time.
The 5-foot-9 left winger has struggled to earn top-six minutes in Toronto, but whether he climbs into that realm next season or with another team eventually, he can certainly be a steady 20-goal scorer.
Sean Durzi, 52nd Overall (2018)
Sean Durzi has never made an appearance with the Maple Leafs, as he was a part of the trade that saw Toronto acquire Jake Muzzin in January 2019. However, there's no denying that he has been a solid NHL blueliner since entering the league in 2021-22.
His best campaign came in 2023-24 when he was with the Arizona Coyotes. The Mississauga, Ont., native provided 41 points and averaged 22:43 of ice time in 76 contests. In his five-year career, Durzi has featured in 302 regular-season games and averaged 20:28 of ice time on the back end.
Some other notable names that the Maple Leafs have drafted in the second round include Carl Grundstrom, Travis Dermott, Jimmy Hayes, Nikolay Kulemin and Matt Stajan.
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