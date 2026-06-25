Maple Leafs' Impressive History With Second-Round Draft Pick, What To Expect With 60th Pick In 2026 NHL Draft

thehockeynews.com 'My Game Got More Professional': Maple Leafs Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar Speaks On NHL Future, Personal Development Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, Tinus Luc Koblar, impressed the hockey world with his performance at the 2026 World Championship for Norway. In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on his personal development, how that tournament went for him, and his NHL future.