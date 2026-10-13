Maple Leafs Morning Skate Report: Replacing Chris Tanev Vs. Mammoth With More Minutes For Oliver Ekman-Larsson And Darren Raddysh

Toronto Maple Leafs
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 13, 2026 6:54 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 6:54 PM
Anthony Stolarz gets the call in goal and John Tavares reclaims his spot on the top power-play unit as the Maple Leafs lean on Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Darren Raddysh to weather Chris Tanev's blue-line absence in Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Toronto Maple Leafs spent Tuesday morning on the ice at Delta Center preparing for their matchup against the Utah Mammoth, and the conversation around the rink centered on the same realities that have defined the early portion of the season: filling the void left by Chris Tanev on the blue line, confirming a goaltending rotation that has so far held firm, and sorting through how a group still finding its full rhythm will deploy its offensive weapons.
Coach Jim Hiller, speaking after the skate, made clear that the next-man-up approach is not theoretical. With Tanev sidelined, the Leafs intend to lean harder on Oliver Ekman-Larsson and trust that Darren Raddysh can absorb heavier defensive minutes alongside Jake McCabe.
Ekman-Larsson missed practice on Monday for what he described as a maintenance day. He said he felt good on Tuesday and expects to play against the Mammoth. The veteran defender took a heavy hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon in last Thursday’s game in Las Vegas, and Hiller had noted at the time that he believed a penalty should have been called. Ekman-Larsson brushed off any lingering effect, saying simply that “if you give, you’ve got to take a little bit too.”
Hiller was more direct about the larger picture.
“He’s healthy and ready to go, so we’re going to have to lean on him big time,” the coach said of Ekman-Larsson. “We’ve got to lean on him. Everybody’s going to have to do a little bit more in his absence.”
Raddysh has heard the same message. The right-shot defender, who spent the previous season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, acknowledged that Tanev’s absence creates a tangible hole.
“Tanev’s a big loss for us,” Raddysh said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can step up. A lot of guys that have played a long time in this league.”
Asked specifically about taking on tougher matchups and more penalty-kill responsibility with McCabe, Raddysh was concise.
“I think I can step up and do that. I think I did that a little bit last year. We had a lot of guys hurt. So yeah, I’m just going to try and play my game, try and help the team as best as I can.”
Leafs hold NHL's second-best penalty kill
That collective willingness has produced the league’s second top penalty-kill percentage at 95 percent through games played on Oct. 12, 2026. Hiller, Raddysh, Nick Paul, and Ekman-Larsson all pointed to the same ingredients: strong goaltending, disciplined lane positioning, and players who have bought into the structure.
“I mean, that’s collective,” Hiller said. “It always starts with the goaltenders. I think our goalies have been really sharp there. But you know, we’ve had guys blocking shots, winning face-offs. The D have done a nice job, not giving up a lot of little rebounds or plays in tight.”
Paul framed it in practical terms.
“I think just working on it. We’re moving our feet. We’re talking a lot. We’re on the same page.”
Raddysh added that the plan is clear before each game and that the example set by the more experienced defenders raises the standard for everyone else. Ekman-Larsson echoed the point, noting that the Leafs have limited quality looks in front of the net and that the group wants to keep building on the early results.
Stolarz gets the start
Hiller also settled the goaltending question for Tuesday night. Anthony Stolarz will start against the Mammoth. The coach described Stolarz as a “happy-go-lucky guy” whose relaxed demeanor fits the demands of the position and whose size gives him a clear presence in the crease.
“He’s done a good job so far. Just like Bob,” Hiller said, referring to Sergei Bobrovsky, who has shared the net so far. The confirmation was not presented as a long-standing secret; Hiller noted that the Leafs are not particularly superstitious about such announcements and that the plan had been in place. The tandem has so far provided a stable foundation while the defense adjusts to Tanev’s absence.
Prior to their 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Hiller opted not to disclose his starter.
Stolarz is a perfect 2-0-0 this season with a .904 save percentage.
Tavares over McKenna on PP1
On the power play, Hiller reverted to a familiar look. John Tavares returns to the top unit after missing time, while rookie Gavin McKenna shifts down.
Given how successful things looked on PP1 for McKenna against Colorado, was there a temptation to keep it the same?
“It’s a pretty easy decision to get John back in there,” Hiller said. “He’s had a great career. Still a great goal scorer. So that wasn’t a hard one at all.”
McKenna had filled in effectively during Tavares’s absence, and Hiller indicated the young forward will continue to see situational opportunities.
Patience with Marchenko
The broader offensive picture includes continued patience with Kirill Marchenko on the top line alongside Auston Matthews. Marchenko arrived from Columbus with a reputation as a primary offensive driver, and Hiller acknowledged that the role is different in Toronto.
“In Columbus he was relied upon to provide a lot of offense, and he’s certainly going to be relied upon for that here. But there are other players that can be spread around. So I think he’s just kind of finding his way there right now.”
The coach noted that Marchenko has generated looks and made plays on the power play, even if the puck has not yet gone in at the rate many expected. “We’ve got plenty of patience for him. We love the player. Great personality, and will be just fine.”
Marchenko has a goal and four assists in six games this season.
Hiller also addressed the neutral-zone transition question involving Matthews. He said the Leafs do not designate a specific carrier.
“I want anyone to carry it through the neutral zone. Doesn’t matter to me. So, who’s ever open? Usually, that’s the way it works. Who’s ever got space and is open is going to be the guy carrying it.” The first game of the season produced the most visible chemistry between Matthews and Marchenko so far, Hiller said, and he expects the connection to develop further with time.
The big Twizzler?
Away from the tactical details, the locker room offered lighter moments and one more serious initiative. Nick Paul has acquired a new nickname in Toronto: “The Big Twizzler.” Paul said he has carried various nicknames over the years, some self-applied and others given by teammates, and that this one simply stuck after he arrived from Tampa.
“Honestly, I have a lot of nicknames. Half given to myself, half given to me. I don’t know, it’s just a variation of just nicknames building on top of each other. Then the Big Twizzler came somehow.”
Raddysh, asked about the moniker, offered a light explanation.
“Yeah, it’s great. You know the big guy. He’s a little bit twizzly on the ice, and it just sticks.”
Raddysh declined to name the originator, saying only that nicknames come from teammates and that he would “get to the bottom of that.” Both players described the overall group atmosphere as close. Paul pointed to the shared goal of winning and the willingness of teammates to support one another through the pressures of the season. Raddysh said the vibe has been positive and that players want to be around one another daily.
“When I was younger, I had a friend pay his life by suicide, and it kind of stuck with me and impacted me,” Paul said. “I knew if I was ever going to be able to have a voice and do something to help that and that cause, it’s something I want to do. So I started Points by Paul. I’ve been doing it for a long time now. And, yeah, just bringing it here with Toronto and joined Jack.org. So excited for this year.”
He identified the friend as Lucas, who was in Grade 9 at the time. Paul said the support structure inside the Leafs’ room helps players manage the mental side of the game, and that the group’s closeness is genuine.
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