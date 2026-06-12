Canucks Sign Defenceman Jack Thompson To One-Year Contract Extension

Canucks defenceman Jack Thompson has signed a one-year, two-way contract extension.
The 24-year-old defenceman, who was set to become a restricted free-agent at the end of this season, signed a one-year, two-way contract extension earlier today.
Thompson was acquired via trade for Jett Woo back at the start of March, heading to the Abbotsford Canucks from the San Jose Sharks organization. He impressed in his first few games with Abbotsford, recording two goals and three assists in his first two games. Thompson finished the 2025-26 season with three goals and 10 assists in 14 games with Abbotsford.
A third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Thompson parted ways with the Lightning organization in the 2023-24 season. During the 2024-25 season, he split his time with the Sharks and the San Jose Barracuda, putting up four goals and six assists in 31 games at the NHL level. In 85 career games with the Barracuda, Thompson registered seven goals and 28 assists.
Thompson's signing comes less than 24 hours after the Canucks announced the hiring of new Abbotsford General Manager and Vancouver Assistant GM Richard Seeley. The defenceman was one of seven Canucks who were set to be restricted free agents come the 2026 off-season.
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