Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Elias Pettersson (D)

An area that Pettersson may see more ice-time in is on the penalty-kill. Even with Hronek, Marcus Pettersson, and Tyler Myers playing for Vancouver throughout the year, Pettersson still ended up having the fourth-most penalty-killing minutes of Canucks defencemen in 2025–26 and second among blueliners still with the team. If Vancouver wants to help their young players develop through in-game situations, it’s likely that Pettersson will end up taking on more PK-minutes in 2026–27 than the 81:55 that he saw in 2025–26.