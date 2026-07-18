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Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Marco Rossi

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Izzy Cheung
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Grading Canucks forward Marco Rossi's 2025-26 season.

Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Marco Rossi. 

Rossi’s 2025–26 Season Review&nbsp;

Rossi had reportedly been a player who was on Vancouver’s radar long before they acquired him as part of the trade for Quinn Hughes back in December. The small, crafty center put together 13 points in 17 games with the Minnesota Wild before sitting out for nearly a month due to injury. Before he could return to the ice for the Wild, he was traded to Vancouver. 

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The beginning of Rossi’s time with Vancouver started off slow, with the center still dealing with the lingering effects of his injury for the first couple of weeks. During this time, he registered a goal and one assist in eight games. At the beginning of January, he was announced as week-to-week but did not play again until after the Olympic break. 

After the Olympics is when things started to pick up for the center. Line experimentation resulted in Rossi being paired with Brock Boeser and Liam Öhgren, a trio that found success throughout the month of March. In 14 games throughout the month, Rossi scored four goals and nine assists, including a five-game point-streak that saw him register three goals and seven helpers. 

Rossi has four goals and six assists through the month of March so far.
thehockeynews.comMarch Has Been The Month Of Canucks Centre Marco RossiRossi has four goals and six assists through the month of March so far.

Rossi concluded the 2025–26 season with eight goals and 14 assists in 33 games with Vancouver, finishing with the seventh-most points of active Canucks this year. He came second among all Canucks in points registered after the Olympic break with 20 in 25 games, with only Boeser (23) logging more than him. 

The curious thing about Rossi’s status moving forward is how he could fit into Vancouver’s rebuild. He has two years left on his current deal, a three-year contract paying him an average of $5M annually, at the end of which he’ll still be a restricted free-agent. As he’s set to turn 25 before the start of the 2026–27 season, Rossi is a bit on the older side when it comes to the players Vancouver appears to be targeting for their rebuild. That said, the center has expressed his willingness to learn and grow alongside the group.  

Apr 4, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Marco Rossi (93) ready for the faceoff against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn ImagesApr 4, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Marco Rossi (93) ready for the faceoff against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Rossi’s 2025–26 Letter Grade&nbsp;

While the beginning of his time with the Canucks didn’t look overly positive, after some time to recover properly from his injury, Rossi looked much more like the player Vancouver wanted to acquire to fill their second-line center role. Whether he ends up being part of the Canucks’ long-term future or not, Rossi has made an overall good impression in his time with Vancouver so far. 

For his efforts during his 33 games with the Canucks in the 2025–26 season, Rossi receives a B+. 

Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades&nbsp;

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Jake DeBrusk

Drew O’Connor 

Aatu Räty

Max Sasson 

Tom Willander

Linus Karlsson 

Zeev Buium

Brock Boeser

Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson 

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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