Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Marco Rossi

The curious thing about Rossi’s status moving forward is how he could fit into Vancouver’s rebuild. He has two years left on his current deal, a three-year contract paying him an average of $5M annually, at the end of which he’ll still be a restricted free-agent. As he’s set to turn 25 before the start of the 2026–27 season, Rossi is a bit on the older side when it comes to the players Vancouver appears to be targeting for their rebuild. That said, the center has expressed his willingness to learn and grow alongside the group.