Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Tommy Bleyl

A deep dive into Moncton Wildcats defenceman Tommy Bleyl.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Moncton Wildcats right-shot defenceman Tommy Bleyl, who Vancouver could select 33rd overall.
Bleyl had a historic rookie campaign in the QMJHL. The 18-year-old set the league record for most points by a rookie defenceman with 81, surpassing Gaston Therrien, who had 77 in 1977-78. At the end of the season, Bleyl was not only named Rookie of the Year, but also the QMJHL's Defenseman of the Year.
Not only was Bleyl a point machine in the regular season, he also delivered for his team in the playoffs. Over 21 games, he recorded 28 points, which ranked third in the QMJHL. Bleyl helped Moncton get all the way to the league final before falling in six games to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.
Bleyl's skating helps him excel in both the offensive zone and in the transition game. When in the offensive zone, he is constantly moving and trying to change up his angles to find open passing and shooting lanes. Bleyl also showed a desire to get involved in the play, as he was able to record shots from both the perimeter and the slot area.
As for the transition game, Bleyl likes to lead the rush with the puck on his stick. He often elects to carry past his own blue line and then make a decision once he hits the neutral zone. Thanks to his mobility, Bleyl is able to carry the puck into the offensive zone with ease and can also draw defenders towards him, which opens up teammates for passes.
Bleyl's mobility also helps him defend against rush attacks. He can match his opponent's speed and has a quick stick that can knock the puck towards the wall. Bleyl's ability to win puck battles is also noticeable, as he finds ways to create turnovers at a high rate.
As for the future, Bleyl is scheduled to return to the QMJHL next year. After that, he has already committed to Michigan State University for the 2027-28 season. Based on his 2026-27 campaign, Bleyl should be near the top of league scoring again next year and will be an early candidate to repeat as QMJHL Defenceman of the Year.
Bleyl is the exact type of prospect the Canucks should look to add to their organization. His skating and ability to create in the offensive zone are traits that should help him eventually transition to the pro level. While it could be a few years before Bleyl signs with the team, he very well could be worth the wait.
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2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
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