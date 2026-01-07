Another Captain Added: Brantford Acquires Gabriel Frasca From Erie, Bulldogs Likely Done Now

It’s a fire sale in Erie. The stars must go.

Otters GM Dave Brown traded away star overage forward Dylan Edwards before the new year. At the beginning of the week, he moved import forward Alex Misiak. The offensive firepower’s flame is dwindling, and it’s nearing embers now with captain Gabriel Frasca on the move.

On Tuesday, the Brantford Bulldogs announced that they have acquired Frasca and a draft pick. Below are the full trade details:

Brantford Bulldogs Receive:

C, Gabriel Frasca (2006) - 37GP, 18G, 21A, 39PTS

2029 12th round pick

Erie Otters Receive:

2028 2nd round pick

2029 2nd round pick (OTT)

2027 4th round pick (FLNT)

2029 6th round pick

All of the captains are joining the Bulldogs in their quest for the J. Ross Robertson Cup. Frasca is now the fifth player who has served as an OHL captain on the roster, joining Jake O’Brien, Ben Danford, Jett Luchanko, and Charlie Paquette.

To win a championship, you need depth. Brantford GM Spencer Hyman clearly understands that. Despite having a lineup loaded with talent and high-end scoring ability, he wasn’t satisfied and wanted to add another piece to the puzzle.

“Frasca is an extremely underrated player who brings leadership and versatility to our group. He can play center or wing, is a shooter with a heavy shot, and he hunts pucks all over the ice. He competes every night and is someone we value very highly,” said Hyman.

There’s been no shortage of trades in Brantford this season. Danford, Luchanko, Paquette, Zackary Sandhu, and now Frasca have all been acquired by the organization during this season.

Hyman has completely emptied the cupboards. The Bulldogs, as it stands, have only four picks from rounds 2-6 for the next four years. It’s championship or bust for this franchise.

