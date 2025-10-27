Captain's Back: Philadelphia Flyers Return Top Prospect Jett Luchanko Back To Guelph

The Guelph Storm gets its captain back, as Jett Luchanko’s stint in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers comes to an end.

After making the Flyers’ opening night roster and suiting up in four games for the team, Luchanko wasn’t able to solidify a full-time role in the lineup. He had an identical stat line this year compared to the one he had in Philly last year, going pointless and a -3 through four games. However, his average TOI (8:58) was significantly lower under the Flyers' Head Coach Rick Tocchet.

Luchanko is only 19 years old, and although he has the qualities of a player who can be dependable in a bottom-six role, returning him to the OHL, where he has the chance to excel on a nightly basis, is the best decision for his development. The Nashville Predators made a similar decision regarding their star prospect, Brady Martin.

Last season, Guelph had a horrendous start. By the end of October they were 2-9-1. This year, they have looked far better, posting a 6-5-2 record with one game remaining in the month. With their star centerman back in the fray, the Storm can continue to build on a strong start to the season and get back into the playoffs.

However, the question remains: will Guelph look to hang on to Luchanko? Or will they trade him to a championship contender before the January trade deadline?

There’s no questioning that the Flyers ideally would like to see their 2024 first-rounder on a more playoff-contending team, but Luchanko also doesn’t seem like the type of guy who would want to leave.

Luchanko is from London, Ontario. Playing in Guelph has kept him close to home. He’s only a 90-minute drive away from his family, which is such a luxury for OHL players. Now, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the Knights called in on Luchanko’s availability. However, seeing him dealt to a team that is farther away, such as an Eastern Conference organization, is perhaps unlikely.

Also, this Storm can surprise teams, as they have in the early going of the 2025-26 season. They have more talent, thanks to the play of standout rookie Jaakko Wycisk and 2026 draft-eligible forward Carter Stevens. They can be vulnerable defensively, but Luchanko’s presence and 200-foot play are going to be a significant boost to the team.

