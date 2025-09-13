Halifax Mooseheads 2025-26 Season Preview

The Halifax Mooseheads were one of the QMJHL's youngest teams by the end of the 2024-25 season, and it certainly showed as they showed occasional promise but ultimately were let down by inexperience and a lack of polish.

This season, the Mooseheads should be a more well-oiled machine with numerous returners looking to take a step into becoming key players, if not already.

Goalies

The Mooseheads have downgraded between the pipes, after losing one of the top goaltenders in the QMJHL in Jacob Steinman, however the the team shouldn't be held back by their new tandem either.

Owen Bresson joins from Shawinigan as the likely starter after a solid rookie campaign that landed him a .905 save percentage over 17 games last season.

Meanwhile, 2026 NHL draft eligible Nick Cirka (.884 through 8) returns to the team after becoming the backup late last season, and looking great in relief in the playoffs (.938 over 2)

Rating: B

Defense

The team's blueline is highlighted by returners in Montreal Canadiens prospect Carlos Handel (26 in 52) and Owen Phillips (19 in 60).

Meanwhile, 2026 NHL draft prospect Eddy Doyle (9 in 54) will look to put his best foot forward after a solid rookie campaign.

Lastly, the opening roster boasts two recent draft picks in 2025 third overall selection Malik L'Italien and 21st overall pick Cameron Minella, both of whom will try to establish themselves as QMJHLers before their NHL draft seasons next year.

Lacking somewhat in depth and star power, the Mooseheads blueline is capable.

Rating: B

Forwards

There's a few interesting pieces in the front twelve, but ultimately, some large steps and big additions are needed before it can be labelled anything except a work-in-progress.

The team's sole overager is ex-BCHL star forward Connor MacPherson, who has made the jump from the NCAA's University of New Hampshire to the Halifax Mooseheads after going point-less over five games last year.

Apart from him, the team only has a few 06's in Quinn Kennedy (46 in 62) who was a point-per-game after his trade from Rimouski to Halifax last year and Antoine Fontaine (23 in 61).

Liam Kilfoil (46 in 62) and Shawn Carrier (44 in 59) will both look to prove NHL general managers wrong for letting them fall through the cracks at the 2025 NHL draft.

Meanwhile import Jasu Mensonen joins the squad from Finland, looking to adapt to North American ice. Fellow import Oleg Kulebyakin, who dominated at the US 16U AAA level, alongside returner Caylen Blake (19 in 62) should be players to watch on the team for the 2026 NHL draft.

Lastly, 2025 48th overall pick Paulo Gualberto Jr. is the team's third draft pick from this class to make the opening roster.

Rating: C

Verdict

Given the Mooseheads have two vacant overage slots, I doubt the Mooseheads' roster is truly finalized. These slots could be used to add key pieces and really strengthen weakpoints for the team, bringing them much closer to contention. However, in the meantime, Halifax looks closer to the outside. I doubt they miss the playoffs with their roster as it stands, but could be at or below the .500 mark by season's end without any big moves.

