Moncton Wildcats 2025-26 Season Preview

The Moncton Wildcats were the No. 1 team in the QMJHL last season, winning both the regular season and playoffs, but ultimately coming up short in the Memorial Cup.

With a team mostly filled with overagers and would-be overagers, one would expect the Wildcats to sink into the pits of the league. however based on this off-season, I seriously doubt the word rebuild is in the MacDougall's vocabulary.

Goalies

In net, the Moncton Wildcats remain a top team.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond, after an astounding debut campaign last season where he went 16-0 while posting a .940 save percentage to then go 8-1 in the playoffs with a .916, has been confirmed as one of the team's overagers this season. He should be among the finalists for goaltender of the year.

Backing him up should be 2026 NHL draft prospect Jacoby Weiner. Weiner, 17, is coming off of 25 games on the US prep circuit, and boasts a really solid frame and foundation. He's committed to Harvard University alongside Guimond.

All-in-all, this is one of the premier tandems in the league. It is possible that Weiner struggles as he adapts to the pace of play, but based on his play in pre-season, he could very well flourish and become worthy of an NHL draft pick by June.

Rating: A+

Defense

Defensively, the Moncton Wildcats should be legit.

One of the few confirmed returners on the team would be Adam-Fortier Gendron, who is coming off a career high 31 point season.

The team also brought in the likes of imports defenders Eerik Wallenius (Ottawa Senators) and Carl-Otto Magnusson and free agent Tommy Bleyl (2026 NHL draft prospect) from the US prep circuit. Wallenius and Magnusson should be anchors for the team defensively, meanwhile Bleyl should blossom into an offensive, puck moving defenseman.

On top of this, as the team's roster still is not completely set, ex-Nashville Predators prospect Dylan MacKinnon (8 in 55) could be back, should they go for an overager in net, on defense and up front.

Overall, there remains some questions, but I still tend to think the Wildcats could have one of the top defense corps in the league.

Rating: A

Forwards

Once again, up front, the team should be set to thrive.

Utah Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers (84 in 56) should be poised for a league MVP run, if not for being sidelined to start the year recovering from wrist surgery.

Fellow Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith finally ascended into a key role in the playoffs, scoring 22 points over 19 games. He'll look to continue that pace in 2025-26.

Overagers Alex Mercier (64 in 64) and Preston Lounsbury (44 in 64) have been icing in pre-season games so far.

On top of all of this, the team has made many new key additions.

Namely, San Jose Sharks prospect Teddy Mutryn, who had 30 points over 47 games in the USHL with the Chicago Steel. Detroit Red Wings prospect Grayden Robertson-Palmer also joins the squad after an above a point per game season in prep school.

The Cats also snagged 2026 NHL draft prospect Rian Chudzinski from the prep circuit, who posted 52 points through 28 games last season.

Another big add is Niko Tournas, who was one of the NAHL's leading point scorers with 74 on the year through 56 games.

Lastly, the team brought on USHL veteran Kuzma Voronin, who tallied 28 in 49 games between the Youngstown Phantoms and Fargo Force last season.

Rating: A+

Verdict

The Moncton Wildcats still remain contenders despite the massive roster turnover. That said, they likely will no longer be the 'top dogs' in the league.

