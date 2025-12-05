Recap: Voltigeurs Beat Cataractes In 55 Cup Action

A frosty outdoor affair was the highlight of a four-game Thursday QMJHL slate.

Zoomed In: Shawinigan (1) - Drummondville (4)

New this year to the QMJHL is the 55 Cup, an in-season competition featuring the Shawinigan Cataractes, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Victoriaville Tigres and Sherbrooke Phoenix, who all share Autoroute 55, hence the name of the trophy.

On Thursday, the 10-team event started with a Drummondville win over Shawinigan in cold, cold temperatures at the Hippodome in Trois-Rivières.

The Voltigeurs came out of the gates firing, with Dylan Dumont's 10th of the year becoming the first goal in 55 Cup history, before Jesse Allecia doubled the lead a few minutes later, as Drummondville would hold onto their 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

That lead would stand until just 12 seconds remaining in the second, where Jiri Klima, who will soon head off to join Czechia in preparation for the World Juniors, potted Shawinigan's first of the tournament, halving the deficit heading into a crucial third.

As it turned out, the teams would have to wait a little while longer to come out for the third, as the frigid temperatures damaged the ice, needing repairs that had the second intermission take about 40 minutes.

Once the game got going again, it was two Voltigeurs goals from Maxime-Olivier Drolet and Antoine Boudreau just over a minute apart that put the game away, and gave Drummondville the first ever win in the 55 Cup.

Import goalie Jan Larys stopped 25 of 26 shots sent his way in the win, while Philippe Boucher made 21 saves on 25 shots for the Cataractes.

While this is a special tournament, the games do still count in the standings. Drummondville's win, alongside Rouyn-Noranda's loss Thursday, put the two teams level on points for second in the Western conference, though the Huskies do have a game in hand.

The 55 Cup continues on Friday with Victoriaville taking on Sherbrooke at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Hippodome.

Other Scores

Saint John (4) - Moncton (7)

Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Charlottetown (6)

Rimouski (3) - Gatineau (2) (OT)

Player of the Night

Caleb Desnoyers (MON) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Rouyn-Noranda at Moncton - 6 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Cape Breton - 6 PM EST

Rimouski at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EST

Shawinigan at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST



Quebec at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

