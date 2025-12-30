Recap: Voltigeurs, Océanic Combine For 102 Shots In Regulation

Monday's QMJHL games saw the new guys in Chicoutimi dominate, another 3-0 lead lost by the Armada, bust most interestingly an all-offence bonanza between Drummondville and Rimouski.

Zoomed In: Drummondville (6) - Rimouski (1)

The talk about the Canadian World Junior team over-passing must've stuck with Voltigeurs and Océanic players, as a combined 102 shots were thrown on both sides.

The first period ended 0-0, with the shots being 15 apiece. The second, however, was all Drummondville, as a pair from Maxime-Olivier Drolet opened the scoring before Jesse Allecia added a third. The period ended 3-0 for the visitors, with the shots being 26-9 in favour of the Volts in the second frame.

For those keeping track at home, that gave Drummondville 41 shots in just two periods.

That trend continued in the third. Carter Fogarty's ninth of the year made it 4-0, before import Luca Nappiot grabbed Rimouski's only goal of the night. Two more insurance markers from Maxime Lafond and Louis-Felix Bourque put the game to bet, finishing 6-1 in favour of the Voltigeurs.

The shots in the third were 21-16 in favour of Drummondville, leaving the final tally at 62-40.

Mathys Fortin, a 16-year-old in his first QMJHL game, put up 39 stops for Drummondville in the win. On the other end, William Lacelle might have allowed six goals, but managed to keep a save percentage above .900, ending the night with 56 saves.

Allecia added three assists to go alongside his goal, while Drolet (2+1) and Fogarty (1+2) had three-point evenings.

Every single player on Drummondville had a shot on goal, led by William Dumont with seven. Only two, Yan Gaudreau and Owen Ronson, put up just one shot. On both teams combined, 22 of 38 players recorded three or more shots in the contest.

The win, alongside Blainville-Boisbriand only picking up a single point, puts the Voltigeurs tied for top spot in the Western conference.

Other Scores

Gatineau (1) - Victoriaville (3)

Saint John (3) - Charlottetown (4) (OT)

Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Sherbrooke (5) (SO)

Chicoutimi (6) - Quebec (0)



Player of the Night

Jesse Allecia (DRU) - 1 goal, 3 assists

Tonight's Games

Newfoundland at Moncton - 6 PM EST

Cape Breton at Halifax - 6 PM EST

Shawinigan at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EST

