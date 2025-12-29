Recap: New-Look Saguenéens Take Down Armada In Top Of Table Clash

All nine teams were in action following the QMJHL's holiday break. Many familiar faces were in action on new teams across the league, while a handful of talent is still missing due to World Juniors action.

There were a batch of comebacks across the league, including Moncton's erasing Cape Breton's 4-0 lead to win in a shootout. But the highly anticipated clash between Chicoutimi and Blainville-Boisbriand stole the show.

Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (4) - Blainville-Boisbriand (3)

Chicoutimi welcomed three of their five big trade additions to the lineup Sunday, with Tomas Lavoie, Jordan Tourigny and Mavrick Lachance all taking the ice in Sags colours for the first time (Lucas Beckman and Alexis Bernier still need a bit more time to recover from injuries).

In the end, it was their usual suspects that led the comeback against Blainville-Boisbriand in a game that showed why both teams are seen as huge threats in the league come playoff time.

The first period started off heavily in the Armada's favour, with Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mateo Nobert's power-play goal opening the scoring eight and a half minutes in. Star St. Louis Blues draftee Justin Carbonneau and Vincent Desjardins followed with two goals just over a minute apart to put the home side up 3-0 three-quarters of the way through the first.

But, Chicoutimi pushed back fast. Captain Emmanuel Vermette pulled one back just 20 seconds after the 3-0 tally before Gryphon Watson-Bucci brought the game within one 29 seconds after that. The teams went into the locker room with a tight 3-2 Armada lead separating them.

The momentum in the second followed how the first ended. Maxim Masse tied the game on the power play with his 30th of the year, becoming the first player in the CHL to hit the 30-goal mark in 2025-26. Then, Christophe Berthelot gave the Sags their first lead of the game, one they'd hold the rest of the second period.

Chicoutimi then locked it down in the third, with help from new additions Tourigny and Lavoie, and a big Raphael Precourt stop on Xavier Villeneuve in the dying seconds preserved a statement 4-3 win for the Saguenéens.

Masse's goal and assist led the way, while Nathan Lecompte put up two assists. Lachance was the only of the trade acquisitions to find the scoresheet, registering an assist on Watson-Bucci's goal.

Nobert's 1+1 night was key for the Armada, while Villeneuve compiled a pair of assists. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Bill Zonnon returned for just his third game of the season, and put up an assist.

The Sags held their two-point lead over Moncton in the Eastern conference race, while the Armada are now tied with the Huskies after tonight's games. While Zonnon's return is a boost, they really need to get Jakub Milota, Spencer Gill and Mathieu Taillefer into the lineup to shore up things on the other end of the ice.

Other Scores

Moncton (6) - Cape Breton (5) (SO)

Charlottetown (3) - Saint John (6)

Newfoundland (5) - Halifax (2)

Victoriaville (3) - Rimouski (4) (OT)

Gatineau (0) - Quebec (3)

Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Val-d'Or (2) (SO)

Baie-Comeau (0) - Sherbrooke (2)

Drummondville (2) - Shawinigan (6)

Player of the Night

Felix Plamondon (SHA) - 1 goal, 3 assists

Tonight's Games

Gatineau at Victoriaville - 4 PM EST

Saint John at Charlottetown - 6 PM EST

Blainville-Boisbriand at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST

Chicoutimi at Quebec - 7 PM EST

Drummondville at Rimouski - 7 PM EST

