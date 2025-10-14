Recap: Newfoundland Comes Out On Top In Thanksgiving Feast Over Charlottetown Islanders

Six teams have at least one reason to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Monday as the QMJHL saw six matchups on the holiday.

Zoomed In: Newfoundland (6) - Charlottetown (5) (OT)

The Charlottetown Islanders came out of the gates stuffing the Newfounland Regiment. Will Shields was on a roll, with three goals and one assist.

The Charlottetown Islanders found themselves in quite the holiday predicament as they stuffed themselves before the entrée, a problem all too familiar to large holiday meals.

As such, the Newfoundland Regiment were able to claw back into the game, with Marek Danicek going ham with three goals and one assist himself. Dallas Stars prospect Dawson Sharkey would rifle in the game-tying goal, after netting two assists himself earlier in the game.

Overager Justin Larose would claim the coveted apple pie in overtime, for the final score of 6-5.

Other Scores

Baie-Comeau (2) - Drummondville (3) (OT)

Rouyn-Noranda (1) - Saint John (3)

Quebec (1) - Gatineau (4)

Sherbrooke (4) -Blainville-Boisbriand (3) (OT)

Val-d'Or (2) - Shawinigan (3) (OT)

Player of the night:

Emile Beaunoyer (VDO) - 40 save shutout

Next games: Wednesday, Oct. 15th, 2025

