Recap: Wildcats Use Big Third Period Comeback To Beat Regiment

Week 14 of the 2025-26 season is a short but jam-packed one, with every team playing on Wednesday and Thursday before the holiday break. Despite a series of upsets and big wins, Moncton's comeback win against Newfoundland stuck out most.

Zoomed In: Newfoundland (3) - Moncton (6)

The Moncton Wildcats have been on an absolute tear lately, and even despite being down start centre Caleb Desnoyers for World Juniors duty, they still took care of business at home against the Regiment, extending their win streak to seven games and their point streak to 12.

The first period was pretty quiet on the scoresheet, with Utah Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith's tally the lone of the period. But there were a total of 11 minor penalties on both sides, and Newfoundland managed to throw 22 shots at Rudy Guimond's goal, but were unable to solve him.

They finally found a breakthrough early in the second, as import Marek Danicek beat Guimond just 32 seconds in to tie the game. Four minutes later, Danicek scored again, his 14th of the season to put the Regiment in front. Dawson Sharkey added a third on the power play later in the frame, before Riley Sampson's first of the year got Moncton back within one heading to the break.

The third ended up being all Moncton, with Niko Tournas' 21st of the season equalizing pretty early in the period. San Jose Sharks draft pick Teddy Mutryn followed that up with a pair of goals to put the home team up 5-3, before Smith potted his second of the game in an empty net, sealing the 6-3 win for the Wildcats.

Smith's five (2+3) point effort led the way, while import Kuzma Voronin put up three assists. Danicek's two goals and Dom Pilote's two assists were key for Newfoundland, despite the loss. Guimond's excellent play this season continued, as he made 43 saves in total to pick up the win.

Other Scores

Cape Breton (5) - Charlottetown (4) (SO)

Halifax (4) - Saint John (3)

Blainville-Boisbriand (3) - Gatineau (5)

Rimouski (1) - Chicoutimi (9)

Rouyn-Noranda (1) - Sherbrooke (2) (SO)

Baie-Comeau (2) - Quebec (1)

Shawinigan (4) - Victoriaville (5) (SO)

Val-d'Or (6) - Drummondville (4)

Player of the Night

Philippe Veilleux (VDO) - 2 goals, 3 assists

Tonight's Games

Saint John at Halifax - 6 PM EST

Newfoundland at Charlottetown - 6 PM EST

Cape Breton at Moncton - 6 PM EST

Sherbrooke at Victoriaville - 7 PM EST

Baie-Comeau at Quebec - 7 PM EST

Rouyn-Noranda at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EST

Rimouski at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Shawinigan - 7 PM EST

Gatineau at Drummondville - 7 PM EST

