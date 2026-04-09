2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Medicine Hat Tigers Versus 4) Calgary Hitmen
2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Medicine Hat Tigers Versus 4) Calgary Hitmen
The second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs will feature the Medicine Hat Tigers battling the Calgary Hitmen. Both teams will come into the series well rested as neither has played since April 4. Overall, it should be a fun series as both Medicine Hat and Calgary have shown they have no problem putting the puck in the net.
As for the season series, that was one that the Tigers dominated. Medicine Hat went 7-1-0-0, with the Hitmen's only victory coming in early October. This series will also feature two of the best power plays from the regular season, which means special teams could play a major factor in the second round.
2026 WHL Playoffs Stats
Playoff Records:
- Medicine Hat Tigers: 4-1-0
- Calgary Hitmen: 4-0-0
Goals For/Against
- Medicine Hat Tigers: 25 GF, 14 GA
- Calgary Hitmen: 14 GF, 9 GA
Power Play:
- Medicine Hat Tigers: 22.7%
- Calgary Hitmen: 14.3%
Penalty Kill:
- Medicine Hat Tigers: 90.5%
- Calgary Hitmen: 90%
Leading Scorers:
Medicine Hat Tigers:
- Andrew Basha: 5 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
- Jonas Woo: 4 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
- Markus Ruck: 5 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 P
- Yaroslav Bryzgalov: 5 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Noah Davidson: 5 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
Calgary Hitmen:
- Julien Maze: 4 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
- Ethan Moore: 4 GP, 5 G, 1 A, 6 P
- Kale Dach: 4 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Andrei Molgachev: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
- Axel Hurtig: 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
Goaltenders:
Medicine Hat Tigers:
- Jordan Switzer, 3-1-0, .871 SV%
- Carter Casey, 1-0-0, .933 SV%
Calgary Hitmen:
- Eric Tu, 4-0-0, .945 SV%
Series Schedule
- Game 1: @ Medicine Hat— Friday, April 10, 7:00 PM MT
- Game 2: @ Medicine Hat— Saturday, April 11, 7:00 PM MT
- Game 3: @ Calgary— Monday , April 13, 7:00 PM MT
- Game 4: @ Calgary— Wednesday, April 15, 7:00 PM MT
- Game 5*: @ Medicine Hat— Friday, April 17, 6:00 PM MT
- Game 6*: @ Calgary— Sunday, April 19, 4:00 PM MT
- Game 7*: @ Medicine Hat— Tuesday, April 21, 7:00 PM MT
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