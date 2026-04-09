2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 1) Everett Silvertips Versus 4) Kelowna Rockets

The top-seeded Everett Silvertips face off against the Memorial Cup hosts, the Kelowna Rockets.
The top-seeded Everett Silvertips will face off against the fourth-seeded Kelowna Rockets in a highly anticipated second-round clash.
Everett enters the series following a dominant first-round sweep over the Portland Winterhawks, maintaining the momentum that earned them the league's best regular-season record. Meanwhile, the Rockets come in with plenty of fire of their own, having also swept their first-round opponent in the Kamloops Blazers.
As for the season series, the Silvertips held the upper hand, going a perfect 4-0-0-0 against the Rockets. However, those numbers may be deceptive; three of those four contests were decided by just a single goal, including a thrilling overtime finish in late February. This very well could be the best series of the postseason.
2026 WHL Playoffs Stats
Playoff Records:
- Everett Silvertips: 4-0-0
- Kelowna Rockets: 4-0-0
Goals For/Against:
- Everett Silvertips: 14 GF, 8 GA
- Kelowna Rockets: 25 GF, 5 GA
Power Play:
- Everett Silvertips: 14.3%
- Kelowna Rockets: 29.4%
Penalty Kill:
- Everett Silvertips: 90.0%
- Kelowna Rockets: 70.0%
Leading Scorers: Everett Silvertips:
- Carter Bear: 4 GP, 6 G, 1 A, 7 P
- Landon DuPont: 4 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
- Rylan Gould: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
- Tarin Smith: 4 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
- Julius Miettinen: 4 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
Kelowna Rockets:
- Vojtech Cihar: 4 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P
- Tij Iginla: 4 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
- Mazden Leslie: 4 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Andrew Cristall: 4 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Shane Smith: 4 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
Goaltenders:
Everett Silvertips:
- Anders Miller: 4-0-0, 1.25 GAA, .947 SV%
Kelowna Rockets:
- Harrison Boettiger: 4-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .934 SV%
Series Schedule
- Game 1: @ Everett — Friday, April 10, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 2: @ Everett — Saturday, April 11, 6:05 PM PT
- Game 3: @ Kelowna — Tuesday, April 14, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 4: @ Kelowna — Wednesday, April 15, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 5*: @ Everett — Friday, April 17, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 6*: @ Kelowna — Sunday, April 19, 5:05 PM PT
- Game 7*: @ Everett — Tuesday, April 21, 7:05 PM PT
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